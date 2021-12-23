Reports | Newcastle United approaches Ousmane Dembele over move but Barcelona confident of keeping him
Today at 6:09 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United approached Ousmane Dembele and his agents weeks ago to make a proposal to the Frenchman over an imminent transfer. Barcelona are understood to be confident in keeping Dembele and is hopeful of completing a contract extension in the next few days.
Ousmane Dembele established himself as one of the best young prospects in European football during his stint with Borussia Dortmund in Germany. The Frenchman's impressive performances attracted the attention of several top European clubs with Barcelona pulling the trigger in sealing the deal as they paid a reported fee of €105 million-plus a reported €40 million add-ons. The 24-year-old has failed to make the desired impact for the Catalan club so far due to various injury troubles and disciplinary issues.
The French winger has made 125 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 30 goals and registering 22 assists across all competitions. Dembele has helped the Spanish giants claim two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey Cups, and one Supercopa de Espana during his time at the club so far. According to Fabrizio Romano, Dembele's spell at Barcelona could be soon coming to an end as Newcastle United have approached the French international over a prospective move to England in the summer. Dembele is understood to be keen on a move but is not opposed to continuing his tenure with the Spanish giants.
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is understood to be a huge admirer of the Frenchman and wants to keep the 24-year-old at the Camp Nou. Barcelona have already started the process of extending Dembele's deal and there is optimism within the Catalan club's hierarchy that a contract extension could be signed in the next few days. There is growing optimism within the player's entourage and the club officials that an extension will be penned that will secure his future with the La Liga side.
Newcastle approached Ousmane Dembélé and his agents weeks ago to make a proposal - but the feeling is still optimistic for his contract extension with Barcelona. 🔴 #FCB #NUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2021
Barça are confident to reach the final agreement in the next days, and Xavi is pushing to keep Ousmane.
