Reports | Newcastle United approaches Ousmane Dembele over move but Barcelona confident of keeping him

The French winger has made 125 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 30 goals and registering 22 assists across all competitions. Dembele has helped the Spanish giants claim two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey Cups, and one Supercopa de Espana during his time at the club so far. According to Fabrizio Romano, Dembele's spell at Barcelona could be soon coming to an end as Newcastle United have approached the French international over a prospective move to England in the summer. Dembele is understood to be keen on a move but is not opposed to continuing his tenure with the Spanish giants.