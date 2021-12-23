Reports | Barcelona to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City for €55 million

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany is understood to have completed negotiations with the Spanish international who is keen to return to his homeland after leaving Valencia. The Blaugrana will pay an initial fee of €55m for Torres, with an additional amount of around €7m to follow in add-ons. It is understood that the reigning Premier League champions were holding out for a fee of €70m for the player but they ultimately settled on a lesser fee. Torres is expected to fly to Spain to make the move official as soon as some minor details are finalized and the deal can be announced by both clubs.