Reports | Barcelona to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City for €55 million
Today at 12:54 PM
According to Goal, Barcelona have successfully completed a deal to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City for a reported fee of €55 million. The Spanish attacker, who hasn’t featured for City since September, will join the Catalan club in January despite their financial woes off the pitch.
Ferran Torres joined Manchester City from Valencia in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of €23 million. The Spanish attacker had established himself as one of the premier attackers in the Spanish top flight and was courted by several top clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid. The 21-year-old arrived in England and has acclimatized well under Pep Guardiola as he has made 43 appearances while scoring 16 goals and registering four assists across all competitions. The former Valencia star helped the English club win one Premier League title and one EFL Cup during his short time at the club.
The arrival of Xavi Hernandez as the new manager of Barcelona has heralded a new era at the Catalan club with new signings to reinforce the squad being the priority for the Spaniard. Torres was identified as a primary target for the La Liga giants, as they aimed to recruit quality attackers after the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the summer. Barcelona have reached an agreement with City to bring the Spaniard to the Camp Nou with both clubs expected to officially announce the news in the coming days.
Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany is understood to have completed negotiations with the Spanish international who is keen to return to his homeland after leaving Valencia. The Blaugrana will pay an initial fee of €55m for Torres, with an additional amount of around €7m to follow in add-ons. It is understood that the reigning Premier League champions were holding out for a fee of €70m for the player but they ultimately settled on a lesser fee. Torres is expected to fly to Spain to make the move official as soon as some minor details are finalized and the deal can be announced by both clubs.
