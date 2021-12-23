Reports | Arsenal open to listening to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January
Today at 3:04 PM
According to ESPN, Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the forward had a falling out with the club’s hierarchy and was stripped off the armband. The 32-year-old hasn’t played for the club over the last three games after a series of disciplinary issues.
While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived at Arsenal with a lot of pomp and circumstance in Arsene Wenger’s final season, the forward has lived up to the expectations. Since his debut for the club, Aubameyang has netted 92 goals in just 163 appearances for the North London side and even won the Premier League’s Golden Boot once. However, over the last two seasons, the 32-year-old’s form has dropped off a cliff with many concerned about the lack of goals.
Last season Aubameyang netted only ten league goals, with five more across all competitions, which is half the number he managed the previous season. Not only that, he was dropped over disciplinary issues although he later managed to re-build that bridge again with manager Mikel Arteta. Things have changed this season as Aubameyang’s disciplinary issues have seen him dropped for three games so far and ESPN has reported that it could see him leave the club altogether.
The report has indicated that the North London side are more than willing to listen to offers for the 32-year-old in January amidst interest from across Europe. The likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and even Chelsea have been keen although Aubameyang’s wages prove to be a major hill to climb for them. Not only that, ESPN has further reported that while Arsenal won’t sell to a London rival, they’re also convinced that the situation is not beyond repair and are keen to see what happens.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.