Reports | Arsenal open to listening to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January

The report has indicated that the North London side are more than willing to listen to offers for the 32-year-old in January amidst interest from across Europe. The likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and even Chelsea have been keen although Aubameyang’s wages prove to be a major hill to climb for them. Not only that, ESPN has further reported that while Arsenal won’t sell to a London rival, they’re also convinced that the situation is not beyond repair and are keen to see what happens.