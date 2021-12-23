Important for Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour to finish their seasons, claims Carlo Cudicini
Today at 6:09 PM
Chelsea’s loan coach Carlo Cudicini has confirmed that the Blues have no plans of recalling either Conor Gallagher or Billy Gilmour from the loan. This comes after reports that the London side were looking to recall Gallagher after a fantastic start to his loan spell with Crystal Palace.
With a combination of COVID-19 positive tests and injuries, it has seen Chelsea struggle to maintain their impressive start to the season with Thomas Tuchel’s men falling short recently. Not only that, the Blues have been operating with a smaller, although as capable, squad thanks to that and it has shown on their recent results. That saw reports indicate that the club were considering recalling a few loan players although nothing has materialized as of yet.
Both Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher are on loan with the two midfielders reportedly the players set to be recalled. Gallagher has enjoyed a fantastic time with Crystal Palace, contributing to 9 goals in sixteen appearances while Gilmour has had an up and downtime at Norwich City. Yet, despite that, Carlo Cudicini has confirmed that Chelsea have no intention of recalling either man and are going to let the duo finish out their respective loan spells.
"What's important for Conor is to finish the season where he is. That's why we've not put anything in place to recall him next month -- it's the same with Billy Gilmour. I've said this many times in the past, but a loan isn't necessarily only successful if you're playing every single minute. Sometimes, especially at that age, you learn just as much when you're not in the team,” Cudicini told Ladbrokes.
"I think back to Conor last season at West Bromwich Albion where he had a difficult moment when the manager Slaven Bilic was replaced by Sam Allardyce. Conor missed a few games under Allardyce and I had to talk with him and remind him that he should take this as a positive moment, because he's learning how to deal with these types of situations and managerial changes.
"It was just a matter of understanding what the manager wants from him, and then it's about picking the right club - and we feel Crystal Palace is exactly that."
