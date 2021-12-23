If the things I say would help more, would say it much more often, reveals Jurgen Klopp

"I don't just speak about player welfare this year, I have been speaking about it for six years or maybe longer. If the things I say would help more, I would say it much more often. But it doesn't help. The only thing I do with these messages is I create headlines. They never arrive at the right places. Tomorrow we have a meeting at 4pm but it's with the Premier League and not with the EFL, I'm not sure if they are involved or not,” Klopp told the BBC.