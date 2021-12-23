If the things I say would help more, would say it much more often, reveals Jurgen Klopp
Today at 4:09 PM
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that managers will meet with the Premier League on Thursday to discuss fixture congestion in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak among various clubs. Clubs took the decision to continue the schedule as planned during a shareholders' meeting on Monday.
Nine of the past 20 top-flight games in the Premier League have been postponed in recent weeks due to the onset of a Covid-19 outbreak amongst various clubs. A Premier League shareholders' meeting was held on Monday where the league discussed a potential postponement of fixtures during the holiday schedule between Boxing Day and New Year. The Premier League revealed that a record-high 90 positive Covid cases had been recorded among players and club staff in the past week, but the league ultimately decided to continue with the fixtures as planned as long as it was safe to do so.
Liverpool played Leicester in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, as they came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 and then went on to win 5-4 on penalties. A gruelling match of football means that the Reds will have to carefully manage fatigue as they play out a hectic schedule in the upcoming week. Klopp has stressed the lack of care shown towards player welfare and revealed a meeting between managers and the Premier League was to take place on Thursday to discuss solutions.
"I don't just speak about player welfare this year, I have been speaking about it for six years or maybe longer. If the things I say would help more, I would say it much more often. But it doesn't help. The only thing I do with these messages is I create headlines. They never arrive at the right places. Tomorrow we have a meeting at 4pm but it's with the Premier League and not with the EFL, I'm not sure if they are involved or not,” Klopp told the BBC.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.