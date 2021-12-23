I am happy for Ferran Torres as he feels happier in another place, asserts Pep Guardiola

The Spanish international has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks as Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has identified him as a primary target for recruitment. Torres will make his return to his homeland after Barcelona have completed a deal for the 21-year-old after parting ways with a reported fee of €55 million. Manchester City will also receive an amount of around €7m in add-ons as the deal is set to be confirmed by both parties in the coming days. City manager Guardiola was quick to admit that he was happy for the Spaniard and emphasized the need to move on players who would be happier elsewhere.