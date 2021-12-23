I am happy for Ferran Torres as he feels happier in another place, asserts Pep Guardiola
Today at 7:41 PM
Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City are not like other clubs where players are forced to stay unwillingly and insisted that players who want to leave to be happier elsewhere should leave. Ferran Torres has made headlines as he is set to join Barcelona from Manchester City in January.
Ferran Torres arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2020 from Valencia for a reported fee of €23 million after establishing himself as one of the best attackers in La Liga. Since his arrival at Manchester, Pep Guardiola has used him in various positions and roles due to his versatility. The Spanish attacker has made 43 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions while scoring 16 goals and registering four assists across all competitions.
The Spanish international has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks as Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has identified him as a primary target for recruitment. Torres will make his return to his homeland after Barcelona have completed a deal for the 21-year-old after parting ways with a reported fee of €55 million. Manchester City will also receive an amount of around €7m in add-ons as the deal is set to be confirmed by both parties in the coming days. City manager Guardiola was quick to admit that he was happy for the Spaniard and emphasized the need to move on players who would be happier elsewhere.
"We are not a club like other clubs when players want to leave and the owner says stay. If they want to leave because they feel they will be happier in another place, they have to go. I am happy for him [Torres]," Guardiola told reporters in his pre-match press conference.
