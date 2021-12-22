Reece James has been playing brilliantly, reveals Mason Mount
Today at 5:52 PM
Mason Mount has admitted that Reece James has been in the form of his life, as he is enjoying his best season so far for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. Mount also praised Tuchel for improving his own attacking play and putting positive pressure on himself as he made improvements to his game.
Reece James began training with Chelsea at the age of six as he progressed through the ranks of the academy before impressing in a loan spell with Wigan Athletic. The Englishman then made his debut for Chelsea in the 2019-20 season, as he slowly but steadily cemented his place in the starting lineup. The 22-year-old has made 104 appearances for the Blues so far while scoring eight goals and registering 14 assists across all competitions.
The full-back has helped his boyhood club claim a Champions League and one UEFA Super Cup during his time at the club. The 22-year-old has taken his performances up a notch this season, as he has scored five goals and registered six assists in 20 appearances across all competitions. His Chelsea teammate Mason Mount has lauded his performances and talked up the chemistry between the pair on the pitch.
"He [James] has been playing brilliantly. I know how he plays and I know how he likes to combine with someone. It is us on the right trying to create chances and work off each other. When he moves inside, I go on the outside, when I move inside, he stays wide. It is all about getting the best from each other," Mount told Sky Sports.
Mount also revealed the influence of coach Thomas Tuchel in his play and how he has helped the English midfielder improve his game.
“He [Tuchel] has definitely improved my attacking play. I had never really played as high up as I have under him before in my career. It is about getting into the box more, being more clinical, the final pass. It is about really putting that pressure on myself to be someone who creates," he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.