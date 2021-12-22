Lionel Messi's words toward me was a nice moment in my career, admits Robert Lewandowski

The Argentine was quick to acknowledge his compatriot and credited him for being the rightful recipient of the Ballon d’Or for the year 2020, due to his impressive goal-scoring displays with Bayern Munich. Lewandowski was credited with the newly introduced Ballon d’Or Striker of the Year for the magnificent year he had at the awards ceremony. The Poland international has revealed that Messi’s words at the podium were a touching moment and it was a personal highlight in his career so far.