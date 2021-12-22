Lionel Messi's words toward me was a nice moment in my career, admits Robert Lewandowski
Today at 1:44 PM
Robert Lewandowski has admitted that Lionel Messi’s words acknowledging his achievements in the past year at the Ballon d'Or ceremony was a nice moment in his career. The Polish striker also reiterated that he would do everything in his power to win the prestigious award in future.
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski were seen as the frontrunners for bagging the prestigious award this year due to their magnificent goalscoring record and team accomplishments. Messi ultimately bagged his seventh Ballon d’Or in his career as he beat the Poland international by a razor-thin margin.
The Argentine was quick to acknowledge his compatriot and credited him for being the rightful recipient of the Ballon d’Or for the year 2020, due to his impressive goal-scoring displays with Bayern Munich. Lewandowski was credited with the newly introduced Ballon d’Or Striker of the Year for the magnificent year he had at the awards ceremony. The Poland international has revealed that Messi’s words at the podium were a touching moment and it was a personal highlight in his career so far.
"Messi's words towards me [about the Ballon d'Or] really touched me. They weren't empty words, it was a nice moment in my career. I only spoke a few words with Leo [one-on-one], because my Spanish is not that good. I spoke with Kylian [Mbappe] in English, he then translated for Leo. It was a great night," Lewandowski told Bild.
The 33-year-old also highlighted his aspirations for winning the award in the future and insisted that he would continue doing his job and put on scintillating performances to make his claim for the award.
"It's about little details, everything has to be in place. What I can guarantee is that I'll continue doing my job and bring my best performances," he added.
