When behaviour off the pitch is not proper, they are not going to play, reveals Pep Guardiola

"It was not rotation, no. I decided on this team because they deserved to play today, these guys and not the other ones. At Christmas time I pay a lot of attention to behaviour on and off the pitch. And when off the pitch is not proper, they are not going to play. So we have to be focussed all the time because of distractions at Christmas time and everything that happens. You have to still be focused," Guardiola told the BBC after the game.