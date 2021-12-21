Reports | Jurgen Klopp faces no further action following comments against referee Paul Tierney
Today at 7:14 PM
Sky Sports has reported that despite his comments following Liverpool’s 2-2 draw to Tottenham to referee Paul Tierney, Jurgen Klopp won’t face any further action from the Football Association. The Liverpool boss hit out at the on-field referee after his decision to not send Harry Kane off.
With Liverpool and Tottenham playing out a shockingly pulsating and exciting 2-2 draw, it had many fans on the edge of their seat especially since the game had everything. Shockingly, Liverpool went down with Harry Kane opening the scoring for Tottenham but after the Reds equalised, there was a moment where Kane produced a studs up challenge on Andrew Robertson. While the on-field referee awarded him a yellow card, the VAR check saw nothing wrong in that and the game moved on.
Liverpool would eventually take the lead with Son Heung-Min equalising and then the action kicked off with Robertson shown red for kicking through Emerson Royal. It saw Jurgen Klopp enraged on his sidelines with the German far from happy by the decision. So much so, that Klopp was overhead telling referee Paul Tierney, after the game, he has no issues with referees but only with Tierney.
The Liverpool boss had a lot more to say in his post match interview as well but despite those comments, the Football Association has chosen not to take any further action. That has not been confirmed via a statement but Sky Sports has reported that the FA has spoken to the club and the Liverpool boss as well.
“There were obviously many other things that were influential in this game, but some of these questions are better to ask Mr Tierney.
"Definitely, stronger (when asked if Kane should have been punished). We can give Robbo a red card, it's not the smartest challenge of his life. But that's definitely a red card, no doubt about it. So we have a VAR sitting there, and he has a look again at the Robbo situation. Fine, that's what he's there for. What did he do in the Kane situation?” he added.
