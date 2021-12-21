Reports | Bayern Munich considering re-signing Renato Sanches from LOSC Lille

The loan spell didn’t end well with Sanches eventually returning to Bayern Munich before leaving for LOSC Lille in the summer of 2019. Since then, the 24-year-old has thrived in the Ligue 1, with him running things during the 2020/21 season for the French side. So much so, that Sanches was integral to Christopher Gaultier’s side winning the Ligue 1 title which saw him heavily linked with a move away. But while no move materialized over the summer, Calciomercato has reported that Bayern Munich are looking at bringing him back