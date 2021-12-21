Reports | Bayern Munich considering re-signing Renato Sanches from LOSC Lille
Today at 7:24 PM
According to Calciomercato, Bayern Munich are looking into a potential move for Renato Sanches with the club looking to re-sign the Portuguese midfielder from LOSC Lille. The 24-year-old has impressed since signing for the French side in the summer of 2019, even winning the Ligue 1 title.
Following Portugal’s impressive showing at Euro 2016, it saw Renato Sanches lauded as the next great thing with the youngster even winning the Golden Boy for that year. However, things didn’t go according to plan with Sanches struggling to showcase his talent in a star-studded Bayern Munich squad. That became even worse when he signed on loan for Swansea City with the team battling against relegation in that particular season.
The loan spell didn’t end well with Sanches eventually returning to Bayern Munich before leaving for LOSC Lille in the summer of 2019. Since then, the 24-year-old has thrived in the Ligue 1, with him running things during the 2020/21 season for the French side. So much so, that Sanches was integral to Christopher Gaultier’s side winning the Ligue 1 title which saw him heavily linked with a move away. But while no move materialized over the summer, Calciomercato has reported that Bayern Munich are looking at bringing him back
The Bavarians have been impressed by his development in France and believe that the 24-year-old could slot into Julian Nagelsmann’s side now. Lille are also reportedly open to selling Sanches, but provided they get the fee they want with Arsenal and AC Milan also interested in the 2016 Golden Boy winner. The Bundesliga giants are reportedly looking at a January move which is something that Lille are open to, as the 24-year-old has only eighteen months left on his current contract.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Renato Sanches
- Julian Nagelsmann
- English Premier League
- Ligue 1
- Bundesliga
- Bayern Munich
- Losc Lille
- Arsenal Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.