Reports | Anthony Martial keen on move to Sevilla amidst rumours of Manchester United exit

The likes of Barcelona and Juventus have both been heavily linked alongside several other clubs, but Sky Sports has reported that Martial is looking for a move to Sevilla instead. The Spanish side have been credited with an interest and would offer the Frenchman the most game-time, something that the 26-year-old is keen on getting ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The report has further revealed that Martial and Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick are set to have a talk over his future before the window opens as well.