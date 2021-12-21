Reports | Anthony Martial keen on move to Sevilla amidst rumours of Manchester United exit
Today at 7:12 PM
According to Sky Sports, Anthony Martial has decided to move to Sevilla if he is to leave Manchester United next month despite interest from both Barcelona and Juventus. The forward has struggled for game-time this season with just ten appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal.
A lot was expected from Anthony Martial when the forward signed for Manchester United in what was then a world record fee for a teenager. However, while the young Frenchman impressed at the very start as he scored 11 league goals in his debut season, consistency has been a problem. Yet, it looked like the forward had finally found his footing in the 2019/20 season, as he finished the term with 23 goals across all competitions.
But even that proved to be a fleeting glimpse as his form escaped him and injuries began to blight the 26-year-old. However, the additions of Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani since then has seen Martial’s game-time drop to the bare minimum. That saw his agent, Philippe Lamboley, reveal earlier this month that the forward was keen on leaving Old Trafford in an effort for more game-time which has opened the floodgates.
The likes of Barcelona and Juventus have both been heavily linked alongside several other clubs, but Sky Sports has reported that Martial is looking for a move to Sevilla instead. The Spanish side have been credited with an interest and would offer the Frenchman the most game-time, something that the 26-year-old is keen on getting ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The report has further revealed that Martial and Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick are set to have a talk over his future before the window opens as well.
