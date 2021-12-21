I'm sure Xavi Hernandez will manage to take Barcelona forward, reveals Pep Guardiola

"Now there is a very good board of directors and a very good coach, who loves Barcelona and I am sure he[Xavi] will manage to take it forward. We must be patient, but there are very good seeds, which will surely bear good fruit, and when the team gets going again, it will win again, which is what Barça always has to do. If now it's time to have a bad time, then we have to have a bad time. If you don't win anything this year, what's the problem? If we don't win next year, what happens? Nothing, we'll win next year," Guardiola told AS.