We have talk about if we can carry on playing or not, admits Jurgen Klopp
Today at 2:11 PM
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it will be impossible for the Premier League to conduct its current fixture list in the face of a surging number of Covid cases throughout the clubs. A meeting between the league and the clubs will be held on Monday to discuss this issue.
The Premier League is set to continue its annual tradition of playing out a host of fixtures across Boxing Day and December 27th with the next round of fixtures being played across December 28th, 29th, and 30th. But only four Premier League fixtures were played this weekend with a rise in Covid-19 cases infiltrating a number of Premier League clubs. A meeting between the league and the clubs are set to be conducted on Monday to discuss the postponement of fixtures or to find another solution wherein games can be played safely.
There is also fear among club officials that games will have to go back to being played without fans which will eventually lead to a loss of revenue for the clubs. Managers such as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and Brentford boss Thomas Frank have voiced out their displeasure in carrying on with the gruelling schedule. Not Jurgen Klopp has also chimed in and said that it's really not possible to continue on like usual.
"We've played Wednesday, Sunday and now Tuesday, it's not possible - we don't have the players. It can happen we might have another case or two so players will have to quarantine. "The 26th and the 28th - it's really not possible. We would prefer to play but we need help with the fixtures. The big thing we all have to talk about is if we can carry on or not, but if we carry on we can't carry on like usual,” Klopp told Sky Sports.
"If we don't play anymore and we have a break, I'm fine with that too. They said before corona that we were a bit busy. And now corona gives us a proper punch and tells us we can't carry on like this," he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.