Tottenham out of Europa Conference League after UEFA awards Stade Rennais win

In a statement, UEFA have confirmed that their Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body have handed Stade Rennais a 3-0 win after Tottenham cancelled their final Europa Conference League game. This comes after the North London side were forced to cancel because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

With one game left in the Europa Conference League, Tottenham were still forced to postpone the game after a COVID-19 outbreak within the club. It saw their game against Brighton postponed over the same reasons but Spurs announced, that their Europa Conference League game was pushed because of the outbreak without consulting UEFA. While the body eventually decided to postpone the game, they decided that the result would be decided off the field by their Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

That was because Spurs failed to persuade the Premier League to push their game against Leicester City last Thursday, which was eventually postponed, and thus UEFA took matters into their own hands. However, now in a statement, UEFA have confirmed that they have handed Stade Rennais a 3-0 win which means that the North London side are out of the Europa Conference League.

The game was a must-win one for Spurs and the loss puts them in third place and out of the tournament. The statement further added that Tottenham forfeited the game by not playing and have thus “deemed to have lost the match 0-3."

"Following several positive cases of COVID-19 that were identified from players and staff of Tottenham Hotspur FC, the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC -- scheduled to be played on Dec. 9, 2021 in London, United Kingdom -- could not be played," reads the UEFA statement.

"The matter was submitted to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the Regulations of the UEFA Europa Conference League (2021-22 Season). Based on the Article 30 (4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations and given the urgent circumstances of the matter, the ad-hoc chairman of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body referred the case to the Appeals Body.

"The Chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body took the following decision: to declare the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC, that was initially scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021, as forfeited by Tottenham Hotspur FC, who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3," it added.

#thfc The decision was actually made by UEFA's Appeals Body, having been referred by CEDB. Believe it leaves Spurs with no recourse to appeal through UEFA, although they could challenge the decision at CAS. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) December 20, 2021