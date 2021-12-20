This Tottenham team are going to be unreal in next four to five months, proclaims Gary Neville

"He's [Conte] a great manager, you can see the influence he's had on this group. The energy compared to how they were before, the stadium is electric, and it was brilliant in here all the way through the game. You can see him on the touchline. The emotions. He cares passionately and is desperate to win. It will strike a little bit of fear into Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham, all the others with aspirations to be up there. This Tottenham team are going to be unreal in the next four to five months," Neville told Sky Sports.