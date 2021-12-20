This Tottenham team are going to be unreal in next four to five months, proclaims Gary Neville
Today at 1:14 PM
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed that he thinks that Antonio Conte's Tottenham side will instil fear into their top-four rivals as they are going to be competitive in the league in the coming months. Spurs played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.
Antonio Conte was appointed as head coach of Tottenham Hotspur on 2nd November following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo the previous day. The Italian signed an 18-month deal with the option of extending it by a further year as he looked to overturn the club’s fortunes after a dismal start to the campaign. Since then the former Inter boss has led the London club to an unbeaten start under his spell as he has won three matches against Leeds, Brentford, and Norwich while securing two draws against Everton and Liverpool.
It means that Spurs are now six points behind Arsenal in fourth although they do have three games in hand after a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad led to the postponement of their fixtures. That combined with the thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool, saw Gary Neville admit that Conte’s side will prove to be a tough challenge for their opposition in the coming months. The former Manchester United man also added that they could mount a serious challenge in the top four race.
"He's [Conte] a great manager, you can see the influence he's had on this group. The energy compared to how they were before, the stadium is electric, and it was brilliant in here all the way through the game. You can see him on the touchline. The emotions. He cares passionately and is desperate to win. It will strike a little bit of fear into Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham, all the others with aspirations to be up there. This Tottenham team are going to be unreal in the next four to five months," Neville told Sky Sports.
