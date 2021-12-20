Reports | West Ham and LOSC Lille to begin negotiations over move for Jonathan David
Today at 2:06 PM
According to transfer expert Ekrem Konur, West Ham are set to begin talks with LOSC Lille over a move for forward Jonathan David with the Hammers looking for a new forward. The Canadian international has been in fine form for the French side, netting 14 goals so far this season.
Following an incredible 2019/20 season for Genk, many expected Jonathan David to eventually move to England but LOSC Lille won the race for the forward instead. But while he did have a few teething problems during his first season with the club, David played a key role as the Lille won the Ligue 1 title and scored 13 goals along the way. Things have drastically improved since then with David netting 11 in just 18 appearances already for the club.
Not only that, his three goals in the Champions League were key for the French side to make it into the next round on the final day but David may not be there to see things through. According to reports, the 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away and could use the January window to leave the club. Not only that, transfer expert Ekrem Konur has reported that West Ham and Arsenal are both looking at David over a potential move in the winter.
The Hammers are the latest side to be credited with an interest and are reportedly keen on adding a new forward to help ease Michail Antonio’s burden. The 31-year-old is the only centre-forward at the club although Nikola Vlasic, Jarrod Bowe, Andriy Yarmolenko and a few others have all been used there to varying effects. It has seen David Moyes look for another option especially with the club challenging for the top four and playing European football next year.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.