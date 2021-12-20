Reports | Real Madrid to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer
Today at 3:23 PM
According to ESPN, Antonio Rudiger is poised to leave Chelsea in the upcoming summer and join Real Madrid on a free transfer after his deal with the European Champions expires. It is understood that the Spanish club have intensified talks with the German and will complete a deal in the coming weeks.
Antonio Rudiger arrived at Chelsea from Roma for a reported initial fee of £29 million on a five-year deal and the German centre back quickly went on to establish himself as a regular starter for the Blues and cemented a starting spot under several different managers at Chelsea. The 28-year-old has made 172 appearances for the London club while scoring nine goals and providing seven assists across all competitions. Not only that, the German has helped the English club win a myriad of trophies during his time including the Champions league.
But the Chelsea defender has less than six months remaining on his deal and talks have reached a deadlock as both club and player have failed to come to a compromise. Furthermore, ESPN has reported, Real Madrid are preparing a pre-contract agreement that will see the German sign in January before the move materializes at the end of the season. It is understood that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Chelsea defender's services but they will have to move quickly to seal the 28-year-old's signature before the Los Blancos.
The European champions have tried their best to resolve Rudiger's contract situation for the past few months but a failure to come to terms will mean that the German defender will depart Stamford Bridge after spending three years in England in the Premier League. Madrid will look to tie up a deal quickly for the Chelsea man as they look to reinforce and recruit their priorities ahead of a busy transfer window in the summer.
