Reports | Real Madrid to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer

But the Chelsea defender has less than six months remaining on his deal and talks have reached a deadlock as both club and player have failed to come to a compromise. Furthermore, ESPN has reported, Real Madrid are preparing a pre-contract agreement that will see the German sign in January before the move materializes at the end of the season. It is understood that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Chelsea defender's services but they will have to move quickly to seal the 28-year-old's signature before the Los Blancos.