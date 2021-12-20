Reports | FIFA to use virtual global summit to discuss biennial World Cup plans
Today at 2:07 PM
According to Sky Sports, FIFA are looking to use the global summit on Monday to discuss the future of their biennial World Cup plans, with them looking to get it off the ground. The organisation’s plans for the tournament haven’t gone well with the football world, especially with UEFA and CONMEBOL.
While talk about FIFA’s plans for the World Cup have quietened down, their biennial plans for the tournament are still in the pipeline with president Gianni Infantino keen on the new format. This is because reports have indicated that FIFA earns nearly four times as much during a World Cup year as compared to a normal footballing session. However, the project has been met with strong resistance from not just the footballing world but UEFA and CONMEBOL as well.
The European governing body and the South American governing body both, reportedly, believe that a biennial World Cup devalues the tournament completely. However, despite that Sky Sports has reported that FIFA and Infantino are looking to use the global summit on Monday in order to discuss the plans for the future of the World Cup. This comes after reports indicated that 166 of the 211 member federations voted for the tournament, according to a feasibility study conducted by FIFA.
It has reportedly given FIFA hope for the future although Infantino also hopes that the potential for reduce pressure and travel time on players will help seal the deal for them. The proposal, alongside the biennial World Cup, also includes changes to the football calendar with fewer international breaks and more meaningful ones set to be added to the list instead. Not only that, it also includes a revamp of the Club World Cup into something similar to the Nations League for countries that fail to make the World Cup.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.