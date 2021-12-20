Reports | Atletico Madrid open to letting Kieran Trippier leave amidst Newcastle interest
Today at 2:21 PM
According to the Daily Mail, Atletico Madrid are willing to let Kieran Trippier leave the club if they sign a replacement in the January transfer window. The 31-year-old has thrived in Spain since arriving from Tottenham, making 84 appearances for the Los Rojiblancos and winning a La Liga title.
While few expected Kieran Trippier to actually do well in Spain after he signed for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, the right-back has proven everyone wrong. Not only has the 31-year-old become a key part of the team, Diego Simeone’s side now look slightly weaker without the Englishman in their team. That was very obvious during Trippier’s absence both last season and this season although the Englishman has been heavily linked with a move away.
While reports have indicated that Newcastle United and Everton are both looking at moves, Atletico Madrid have been so far unwilling to let the right-back go. However, things have changed as the Daily Mail has reported that amidst interest from the Magpies, the Los Rojiblancos will let Trippier go if they get £15 million and can sign a replacement. The club believes that the 31-year-old does want to go back to England eventually and are looking to snatch up the chance with Newcastle.
That was evident by reports that the right-back was keen on leaving Spain in the summer but Atletico Madrid’s £21 million price tag saw no move materialize. The club doesn’t want a repeat of that situation and are thus looking for a much more affordable £15 million fee although signing a replacement is their top priority. The Los Rojiblancos have struggled in Trippier’s injury absence with neither Marcos Llorente nor Sime Vrsaljko impressing in the same role.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kieran Trippier
- Diego Simeone
- Eddie Howe
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Atletico Madrid
- Newcastle
- Newcastle United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.