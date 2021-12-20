Reports | Atletico Madrid open to letting Kieran Trippier leave amidst Newcastle interest

While reports have indicated that Newcastle United and Everton are both looking at moves, Atletico Madrid have been so far unwilling to let the right-back go. However, things have changed as the Daily Mail has reported that amidst interest from the Magpies, the Los Rojiblancos will let Trippier go if they get £15 million and can sign a replacement. The club believes that the 31-year-old does want to go back to England eventually and are looking to snatch up the chance with Newcastle.