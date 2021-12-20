Manchester United to appoint Richard Arnold as new Chief Executive to replace Ed Woodward
Today at 9:09 PM
Manchester United will name current group managing director Richard Arnold as its new executive vice-chairman effectively replacing polarizing figure Ed Woodward. Arnold will replace the Englishman who has been at the post since 2012 and will now become the company's chief executive.
Manchester United had announced earlier this year that Ed Woodward would step down at the end of the year in the wake of the European Super League debacle that surrounded the Premier League's top clubs. The withdrawal of six English clubs from the ESL sparked a plethora of fan protests against some of the owners which led the way for Woodward's departure from his role.
Richard Arnold, who is currently the group managing director, will succeed the Englishman as the new executive vice-chairman of the club while Woodward will become the company's chief executive. Woodward is expected to remain at United in a consultancy role for a number of months in an advisory position. Arnold's promotion to the chief executive position will make him one of the most powerful sporting figures in Britain.
Arnold was previously United's commercial director and will become the first person to hold the CEO title at Old Trafford since David Gill stepped down in 2013. Arnold's appointment is likely to be accompanied by numerous chances involving the way the company is run although a formal restructuring is not in the works. The official announcement from the English club is expected to be released within a couple of days as details are finalized.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.