Lionel Messi is defining and can decide every game, reveals Leonardo
Today at 5:08 PM
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has revealed that Lionel Messi's impact is defining and decisive while reiterating that anyone that doubts Messi simply does not understand anything about football. The Argentine joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer over the summer.
Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from boyhood club Barcelona on a free transfer owing to the Spanish club's financial troubles off the pitch. The Argentine has made 15 appearances for the French club in his inaugural season so far while scoring six goals and registering five assists across all competitions. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner who has established himself among the folklore of the greatest players in the history of the game has not been able to showcase his best form at the Parc des Princes yet.
There has been ongoing suggestions that the former Blaugrana star has been unable to adapt to the intensity of the Ligue 1 as he has only scored once in the competition so far with most of his memorable displays coming in the Champions League. The 34-year-old has also struggled with niggling fitness issues which has contributed to his inability to get consistent gametime in the Ligue 1 but PSG sporting director Leonardo has come out to refute all suggestions while insisting that Messi’s impact has been decisive.
"Lionel Messi is indisputable for me. If you start to discuss Messi, it is because you did not understand anything about football. We can not doubt. If you look at Messi's numbers, his first six months are incredible. He and Kylian Mbappe have been involved in almost every club goal. He is defining and decisive. We haven't taken Messi to put on the show every time. game. With him, of course we are more competitive. He can decide every game," Leonardo told Europe 1.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.