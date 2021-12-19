Reports | Chelsea’s request to postpone Wolves game rejected by Premier League
Today at 5:41 PM
According to the Telegraph Sport, Chelsea have had a request to postpone their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday rejected by the Premier League. The league has already postponed six out of the ten games that were set to be played this weekend, with one on Sunday.
Following multiple postponements during the midweek round of Premier League fixtures, many expected the league to put a stop to proceedings in order to allow teams to recover. But instead, the fixture list hasn’t changed although the Premier League was forced into postponing five games over the weekend before Christmas. Things became even worse when Aston Villa vs Burnley had to be postponed two hours before kick-off following an overnight increase of COVID-19 positives within Villa’s camp.
However, with Chelsea also suffering from a COVID-19 outbreak with four players testing positive, the Telegraph has reported that the Blues have seen their request to postpone their game on Sunday against Wolves by the league. The report has indicated that the request was turned down on Sunday morning despite the fact that Chelsea believed they don’t have enough players to play the game.
Yet, the game will go ahead and the report has indicated that the club will be forced to field two unfit players on their bench. The Telegraph has further reported that while the game will go ahead, Wolves have not submitted a request with just two positive tests within their camp although they are set to become one of the first Premier League clubs to be 100% full vaccinated.
