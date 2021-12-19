Reports | Barcelona monitoring Marcus Rashford’s situation at Manchester United

While the club’s financial issues mean that no move will be able to take place until Rashford becomes a free agent, the La Liga giants are still keeping their feelers out. Mundo Deportivo has further reported that Barcelona are aware of his contract status and are waiting for things to develop further before they make an approach. Not only that, the report has indicated that Xavi Hernandez, the new Barcelona manager, is a big fan of Rashford and is keen on making the forward a part of his plans at the club.