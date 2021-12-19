Reports | Barcelona monitoring Marcus Rashford’s situation at Manchester United
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking into Marcus Rashford’s situation at Manchester United as the forward has 18 months left on his contract and hasn't signed an extension yet. The 24-year-old has endured a stop-start time with just two goals in nine league appearances this term.
With a shoulder injury ruling him out for at least two months, it saw Marcus Rashford miss the start of the 2021/22 season and so far, the 24-year-old hasn’t picked up his form. The forward finished the 2020/21 season with 22 goal contributions in the Premier League alone which was a drop off from his 26 figure in the 2019/20 season. Yet, a lot of Manchester United best form was when Rashford was playing even if the forward played most of last season with various injuries.
But while things haven’t clicked for the young forward so far this season, the bigger issue is the fact that the 24-year-old has only eighteen months left on his current deal. It has many fans concerned at the fact that Rashford could choose to leave the club, with him previously revealing an interest in playing in Spain. It has seen Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona are monitoring his contract situation with the club keen on signing the 24-year-old.
While the club’s financial issues mean that no move will be able to take place until Rashford becomes a free agent, the La Liga giants are still keeping their feelers out. Mundo Deportivo has further reported that Barcelona are aware of his contract status and are waiting for things to develop further before they make an approach. Not only that, the report has indicated that Xavi Hernandez, the new Barcelona manager, is a big fan of Rashford and is keen on making the forward a part of his plans at the club.
