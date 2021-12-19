All I know is that Real Madrid are very interested in Erling Haaland, proclaims Hans-Joachim Watzke
Today at 5:00 PM
Borussia Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed that while Erling Haaland has more than 25 suitors, Real Madrid are indeed amongst the top sides looking at a move. The Norwegian has blown apart the Bundesliga since his move in the winter of 2020, netting 53 goals in 54 appearances.
Ever since he signed for Borussia Dortmund, the feeling was that Erling Haaland would eventually leave the club especially given the way he started his time in Germany. Things haven’t stopped and neither has the goal-scoring with Haaland netting an incredible 76 goals in 75 appearances for the Bundesliga giants. Not only that, he’s scored 53 Bundesliga goals in just 54 appearances which have seen him heavily linked with a move away.
Nearly every European side with any mettle have been overly keen on signing the 21-year-old superstar with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and a host of others looking at a potential move next summer. But in light of all the rumours, Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed that Real Madrid are amongst his suitors with them “very interested”. The Borussia Dortmund CEO further revealed that he and Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola will have another conversation soon about the forward’s future.
"All I know is that Real Madrid are very interested in him. I could name 25 others now, but with Real I know for sure. I think he would fit in better in Spain. A different kind of football is played in England. I am not so sceptical that he will stay with us," Watzke said, reported Goal.
"Me and Raiola had a good talk not so long ago. When we arrive at the end of negotiations, the conversations are always quite friendly. That phone call was quite friendly. We will certainly have another conversation in the next few weeks. If Haaland stays with us, there may be more euros for him."
