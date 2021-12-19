All I know is that Real Madrid are very interested in Erling Haaland, proclaims Hans-Joachim Watzke

Nearly every European side with any mettle have been overly keen on signing the 21-year-old superstar with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and a host of others looking at a potential move next summer. But in light of all the rumours, Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed that Real Madrid are amongst his suitors with them “very interested”. The Borussia Dortmund CEO further revealed that he and Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola will have another conversation soon about the forward’s future.