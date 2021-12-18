Tottenham need patience as we have just started our work, proclaims Antonio Conte

But in the month since his arrival while things have changed for Tottenham, fans of the club now have questions as to what exactly is Conte and Daniel Levy’s goal for the club. However, the Italian has played down any chance of a trophy or top four place, and instead admitted that they have just started their work together and need time to get to where they want to reach. He also added that there are a lot of things that need to be worked out at Spurs, including “psychological aspects”.