Tottenham need patience as we have just started our work, proclaims Antonio Conte
Today at 5:49 PM
With questions about Tottenham’s future, Antonio Conte admitted that the club needs patience as they have only just started their time and there are a lot of things that need to be worked out. The Italian boss replaced Nuno Espirito Santo in early November, but has lost just one game since then.
After Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo were sacked within the space of eight months, it had many fans and critics alike questioning the way Daniel Levy was running Tottenham. But by appointing Antonio Conte, Levy has managed to cull a lot of questions as the Italian brings with him a measure of success in the last decade that Spurs haven’t had. Not only that, Conte as a coach has won the Premier League before which has only added to the allure of the appointment.
But in the month since his arrival while things have changed for Tottenham, fans of the club now have questions as to what exactly is Conte and Daniel Levy’s goal for the club. However, the Italian has played down any chance of a trophy or top four place, and instead admitted that they have just started their work together and need time to get to where they want to reach. He also added that there are a lot of things that need to be worked out at Spurs, including “psychological aspects”.
"Honestly, we didn't speak about this [target]. I wanted to come to Tottenham because I found their characteristics were what I like to work with: fantastic training ground and stadium. I, and people, know very well that, in this moment, we have just started our work. We need patience. When you start to work, you have to work on many aspects, there are also psychological aspects,” Conte told Sky Sports.
While things have gone swimmingly for Antonio Conte and Tottenham so far, they face their first real challenge in the form of Liverpool on Sunday. It saw the Italian praise Jurgen Klopp’s team but also use them as an example of how when given time a team can thrive and do well. He also added that the Reds can teach the North Londoners quite a few things as both teams were in similar positions at some point in the past.
"On Sunday, we play against a team that can teach us a lot, because I think Jurgen Klopp, when he arrived at Liverpool, he started a fantastic job. But the first season they didn't [achieve] so much, but the work began. If you want to reach this level, you need work, time, patience and investment [on transfers],” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.