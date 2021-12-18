Think 100 club is an incredible achievement but there’s still lot of things left, claims Raheem Sterling

In light of him joining the 100 goals club, Raheem Sterling admitted that it is an incredible achievement but he still has a lot to do and is looking for the next thing. The English forward became the 32nd player to score a century of Premier League goals, with him the eighth youngest to do so.

When he first signed for Manchester City, few expected Raheem Sterling to go on and become arguably one of England’s best players but somehow, that’s exactly what the forward has done. The 27-year-old has thrived since signing for the Manchester side, netting over 100 goals for them and winning numerous accolades since Pep Guardiola arrived. Not only that, Sterling has become a key part of the Spaniard’s title winning sides even if he has struggled for form recently.

However, despite that, the Englishman became the 32nd player in Premier League history to net a 100 league goals with him the eighth youngest on that list to reach the milestone. It saw Sterling admit that while joining the century club is an “incredible achievement”, he still believes that he has a lot of “things to achieve” because of the fact that he’s only 27. The forward also added that he has always set targets for himself and now needs to move on to the next thing.

"Getting into the 100 club, I think it's an incredible achievement but at 27, there's still a lot of things to achieve. I'm really grateful. As a young child, you never know if you're going to make it or not. One of my biggest dreams was to be a football player and to say I've made my debut and I'm actually doing alright, I'm really proud of myself and I'm hungry to keep getting better,” Sterling told Sky Sports.

"I'm always looking for the next thing. That's how I've always been since I was younger, I always set myself targets and once you've met them, you need to move onto the next thing. That's all we can do, what's in front of us and how can we achieve the next."

While it has been well over half a decade since he signed for Manchester City, the 27-year-old still gets booed every time he plays at Anfield with the Liverpool faithful unhappy at how he left. The then 21-year-old left after a contract dispute and Sterling revealed that he is not happy at the way he left his boyhood side. He also added that he believes that the ambition the club showed weren’t level with his, which was a big reason for him leaving.

"Sometimes you've got to know what you want. Your career is only short, you don't really know what's going to happen. At times, we make decisions and they might not be the right ones. Sometimes, it turns out for the better. The only thing I will say is the way it [Sterling's exit from Liverpool] went about was the thing I am more disappointed about. But other than that, it's been so far, so good.

"I said at the time, I felt like my ambitions and Liverpool's ambitions at the time weren't really aligned. The way it went about is the only disappointment I have from it. I did [have good times at Liverpool], at such a young age with a club that invested a lot in me.

“It had a big part in my teenage years so they've had a massive role in my life. It's a club I hold really closely, my daughter still lives in Liverpool and I've got a lot of time for the people there,” he added.