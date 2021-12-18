Reports | Premier League clubs to meet in order to discuss escalating COVID-19 crisis
Today at 5:42 PM
According to the BBC, the Premier League clubs are set to have a meeting on Monday in order to discuss the rise of COVID-19 cases across the league recently. This comes after the league was forced to postpone nine games over the last week with just five games taking place in Gameweek 18.
Following an outbreak within Tottenham’s squad, it had many fans and critics alike concerned at the fact that the rise of COVID-19 cases could affect other sides. That’s exactly what happened with Manchester United, Burnley, Leicester City, Brighton and a host of other clubs all forced into either fielding weaker sides or into postponing their games altogether. Yet despite that, the Premier League have no plans to stop play and intends to carry on as long as it is safe to do so.
That comes despite many managers asking the league to put a stop to games and take a break to allow teams to recover, following the footsteps of Brentford boss Thomas Frank. However, the BBC has reported that the Premier League clubs are set to take action with all twenty sides let to meet on Monday in order to discuss the escalating crisis within the English top tier. The report has indicated that the clubs are concerned at the rising number of cases across the English football pyramid and are worried it could get out of hand.
The Premier League hasn’t been the only one affected with 19 fixtures within the English Football League postponed before the weekend started. However, things are different across Europe with Spain, France and Germany all reporting fewer cases as compared to within the EFL. The BBC further reported that managers and team captains are also set to hold their own meetings with a view to discuss and get unvaccinated players vaccinated, amongst other issues.
