Joao Felix is important piece of our team but I’m open to everything, reveals Diego Simeone

So far, Felix has scored just once across 13 appearances for the club with game-time coming sparingly thanks to the summer arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Antoine Griezmann. It has seen reports indicate that the 22-year-old is looking to leave the club in January and Diego Simeone has refused to rule out the possibility that he might leave. The Atletico boss did admit that Felix is a key part of his team but needs to maintain his form and consistently perform for the club.