Manchester United confirm that their fixture against Brighton has been postponed
Today at 1:30 PM
In a statement, Manchester United have revealed that the COVID-19 outbreak within the club has claimed another game with their weekend fixture against Brighton postponed. This becomes the fifth game to be postponed in the space of a week following Leicester City’s postponement earlier.
With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, it has many fans and critics wondering what the Premier League is set to do about the situation. However, while the league has implemented new restrictions and have increased the number of test per day but that hasn’t, so far, culled the number of outbreaks. It has seen Leicester City, Burnley and Tottenham’s games forced to be postponed over the last week with Manchester United’s fixture against Brentford going the same way.
But with questions over their weekend fixture, the club has released a statement that has confirmed their game against Brighton has been postponed because of the outbreak at the club. The statement revealed that the “health of the players and staff” is their top concern with them also suspending training at Carrington as well.
“Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, scheduled for Saturday 18 December at 12:30 GMT, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course,” reads the statement on Manchester United’s website.
“The health of players and staff is our priority. Given the number of players and support staff having to isolate due to COVID-19, the club had no option other than to request the match be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.
“We will also suspend football training operations at the Carrington Training Complex for a short period to help reduce risk of further transmission. We regret any disappointment and inconvenience caused to fans by the postponement.”
The Premier League have confirmed that Saturday's fixture with Brighton has been postponed.#MUFC | #MUNBHA— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 16, 2021
