Manchester United confirm that their fixture against Brighton has been postponed

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, it has many fans and critics wondering what the Premier League is set to do about the situation. However, while the league has implemented new restrictions and have increased the number of test per day but that hasn’t, so far, culled the number of outbreaks. It has seen Leicester City, Burnley and Tottenham’s games forced to be postponed over the last week with Manchester United’s fixture against Brentford going the same way.