Kieran McKenna leaves Manchester United to become Ipswich manager

“I’d like to thank Mark Ashton and the owners for putting their faith in me and Martyn to take the club forward. Leaving a club like Manchester United was obviously a difficult decision, but I strongly believe in the opportunity to build something here. It feels like the right time, project and Club to make my first step into first-team management. For now, the focus for the team has to be on a huge game on Saturday. After that, I cannot wait to meet everyone and get to work," McKenna told Ipswich’s official website after signing a three-year contract.