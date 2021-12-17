ISL 2021 | ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC play out 3-3 draw

ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC tried their best to come away with a victory but had to settle for a point apiece in the Indian Super League 2021-22, on Thursday. With this performance, Bengaluru continues to languish at the ninth position, while Mohun Bagan is placed at sixth.

Subhasish Bose broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with a well-placed header before Cleiton Silva restored parity from the penalty spot five minutes later. Bengaluru FC then surged ahead through Danish Farooq Bhat’s goal in the 26th minute. However, ATK Mohun Bagan drew level seven minutes before the break when Hugo Boumous finished off a slick counter-attacking move.

After the restart, Roy Krishna converted a penalty in the 58th minute but his and ATKMB’s joy was short-lived as Prince Ibara equalized for the Blues 14 minutes later.

ATKMB coach Antonio Habas stuck to the same eleven that started against Chennaiyin FC and was quickly vindicated. The Mariners got off to a great start, with Subhasish nodding home Boumous’s corner kick. Bengaluru FC recovered quickly and capitalized on the penalty that was awarded to them after Cleiton was fouled in the box.

The Blues kept on attacking thereafter and were rewarded in the 26th minute, with Farooq scoring his maiden goal in the Hero ISL. The goal, though, reinvigorated the Mariners as they kept piling on the pressure towards the end of the half. In the 38th minute, Roy Krishna produced a perfectly-weighted through ball to Boumous, who calmly slotted the ball past the advancing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

In the second half, Boumous continued testing Gurpreet but was denied in the 54th minute, Four minutes later, Ibara hauled down Subhasish in the box, with Krishna converting the resulting penalty. Ibara, however, had the final say in proceedings as he rose highest in the box to score the equalizer in the 72nd minute, ensuring that both teams shared the spoils.

The stalemate meant that both teams couldn’t climb further in the Hero ISL points table. While Bengaluru FC are still searching for their second victory this season, ATKMB hasn’t won since a 3-0 success against SC East Bengal on 27th November.

Bengaluru FC will be up against Jamshedpur FC on Monday in their next match, whereas ATK Mohun Bagan FC’s next fixture is against NorthEast United FC on Tuesday.