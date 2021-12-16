Think we should postpone full round of games this weekend and next week, proclaims Thomas Frank
Today at 8:31 PM
Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes that the Premier League should postpone the full round of games this weekend and then the Carabao Cup in order to let the teams recover. This comes in light of the league being forced to postpone four games over the last five days in light of COVID-19 outbreaks.
With the Premier League struggling to battle the new variant of the COVID-19 virus, it has seen more than a few clubs suffer outbreaks in the last week. Tottenham were the first, with their games over the weekend postponed, before Manchester United and Burnley both had outbreaks as well. It saw their mid-week games postponed with the Premier League confirming that Leicester City’s mid-week game were postponed as well.
However, things have gotten worse as positive cases within the league has continued to rise with Brighton, Norwich City, Aston Villa and even Brentford all suffering. So much so, that Thomas Frank believes that the league should postpone the full round of the weekend games alongside the Carabao Cup games next week to allow teams the chance to recover. He also added that he respects the decision to keep playing and that the league should do this to make sure Boxing day games are played.
“We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend. Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs; everyone is dealing with it and having problems,” Frank said, reported the Guardian.
“To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round [next Tuesday and Wednesday] would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain.”
“We fully respect that we want to play and it is important football keeps going, and this way we can make sure Boxing Day keeps going, I’m 100% sure of that. This Omicron variant is running like wildfire around the world and I think we need to do all we can to protect and avoid it. I think we can do a lot by closing down training grounds for three, four or five days, and then we can go again,” he added.
