Reports | Chelsea’s pre-match plans v Everton disrupted after three first-team players test positive

Following news that Manchester United, Burnley and now Leicester City’s games have been postponed, reports have indicated that the Premier League are looking to take a break. The league are looking to stop games for about ten days as they hope that will help reduce the rising number of COVID-19 cases across not just the Premier League but English football. However, after the Foxes’ had their mid-week game, against Tottenham, postponed over an outbreak, reports indicated that Chelsea have been hit as well.