Reports | Chelsea’s pre-match plans v Everton disrupted after three first-team players test positive

Chelsea's pre-match plans v Everton disrupted after three first-team players test positive
Today at 8:25 PM
According to the Guardian, Chelsea’s pre-match plans before their clash against Everton has been thrown into the mixer after three first-team players tested positive for COVID-19. The Blues already have Matteo Kovacic ruled out for ten days after a positive test but are now set to lose more.
Following news that Manchester United, Burnley and now Leicester City’s games have been postponed, reports have indicated that the Premier League are looking to take a break. The league are looking to stop games for about ten days as they hope that will help reduce the rising number of COVID-19 cases across not just the Premier League but English football. However, after the Foxes’ had their mid-week game, against Tottenham, postponed over an outbreak, reports indicated that Chelsea have been hit as well.
Goal and the Guardian have reported that the Blues have been hit hard with a number of positive tests amongst their first-team squad. Goal has reported that three players, alongside the already revealed Matteo Kovacic, have tested positive for COVID which has thrown the club’s pre-match preparations into disarray. However, both news outlets have reported that the Blues’ clash against the Toffees is set to go ahead at the moment with no postponement on the horizion.
However, reports have indicated that the club are concerned at the situation with many top tier sides now joining Brentford’s boss Thomas Frank’s fight to postpone every game until beyond Christmas. Frank has been one of the few bosses to hit out at the league and he believes that the coming weekend games alongside the Carabao Cup rounds should be postponed to give teams a chance to recover.
Of course Kovacic had already tested positive and is out of isolation tomorrow. Unlikely to be ready to start against Wolves on Sunday - has been out since October with a hamstring injury too. Not ideal for Tuchel #cfc— Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) December 16, 2021
