Leicester City vs Tottenham postponed after COVID-19 outbreak within Foxes’ squad
Today at 7:04 PM
According to a statement, Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Leicester City has been postponed by the league after a COVID-19 outbreak within Brendan Rodgers’ side. This comes after reports on Wednesday indicated that the league were unwilling to postpone any other mid-week games.
Following a COVID-19 outbreak at Manchester United and Burnley, it saw both sides’ mid-week games postponed with the Premier League unwilling to take risks. That came after Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game against Stade Rennais and their weekend was postponed after a COVID outbreak within the London side. It has seen many reports indicate that the English top tier are considering taking a short break in order to combat the new variant of the virus.
However, Sky Sports also reported, on Wednesday, that the Premier League was unwilling to postpone more mid-week games but things have now changed. In a statement, Leicester City have revealed that the Premier League board has decided to postpone their clash against Tottenham after the club re-submitted their application for postponement. That came on the back of several more positive cases within the Foxes’ squad which meant they didn’t have enough players to play.
“Leicester City can confirm that the Premier League Board has decided to postpone Thursday night’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur. The decision was taken with guidance from medical advisors after the Club resubmitted its application for postponement after confirmation this morning (Thursday) of further positive tests for COVID-19 within the First Team squad. As a result, the Club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match," reads the statement on Leicester City's website.
“Given the increase in positive tests among First Team personnel, First Team operations at Seagrave will now be closed for 48 hours, serving as a circuit breaker to help reduce the risk of further infection. First team players and staff will undergo a subsequent round of testing on Saturday. The Club regrets the inconvenience caused to Tottenham Hotspur and both sets of supporters by Thursday night’s postponement.”
Leicester City can confirm that the Premier League Board has decided to postpone Thursday night’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 16, 2021
