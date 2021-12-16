ISL | Mumbai City FC maintain top spot in points table after win over Chennaiyin FC

Today at 1:36 PM
A late goal from Rahul Bheke proved vital against Chennaiyin FC as Mumbai City FC won 1-0 in the Indian Super League encounter at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Wednesday. The Islanders had several chances to break the deadlock, but Bheke could score only in the 86th minute.
Mumbai City FC was dominant in the first session in terms of possession, the opening half was all about Mumbai's attack against Chennaiyin FC’s defense. In the 5th minute of the match, Cassio went for a goal which was well saved by Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. Bozidar Bandovic came out with a defensive tactic in this match as they were playing with a 4-1-4-1 formation.
Chennaiyin FC had their only chance in the 46th minute of the match as Jerry Lalrinzuala's ball fell for Lukasz Gikiewicz, but he failed to convert it into a goal.
In the early stages of the second half, Gikiewicz found himself one-on-one with Mohammad Nawaz but he could not find the back of the net. The Islanders attempted many shots in the second half but Kaith was too good for them.
With this win, Mumbai City FC remained top of the table, extending their lead to four points while Chennaiyin FC slipped one place to the 5th position. Mumbai City FC will be up against Kerala Blasters on Sunday in their next match, while Chennaiyin FC's next fixture is against Odisha FC on Saturday.