ISL | Mumbai City FC maintain top spot in points table after win over Chennaiyin FC

Mumbai City FC was dominant in the first session in terms of possession, the opening half was all about Mumbai's attack against Chennaiyin FC’s defense. In the 5th minute of the match, Cassio went for a goal which was well saved by Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. Bozidar Bandovic came out with a defensive tactic in this match as they were playing with a 4-1-4-1 formation.