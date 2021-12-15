Sergio Aguero announces his retirement from football because of heart condition
Today at 6:36 PM
Former Manchester City and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has announced his decision to retire from football because of a heart condition less than six months after he signed for the Camp Nou side. The Argentine hasn’t played for the club since October 30th after having chest problems on the field.
With Sergio Aguero being taken off the field after he reportedly had chest problems during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw against Alaves, it had many concerned for the Argentine. It was later revealed that Aguero had a cardiac arrhythmia with him ruled out for at least three months as he undertook a “diagnostic and therapeutic process”. However, amidst recent rumours of him potentially retiring, Barcelona released a statement on Tuesday that revealed Aguero would open up about his future on Wednesday.
And in the press conference, the 33-year-old struggled to compose himself and wiped away tears as he confirmed that he has decided to retire because of his heart condition. Aguero admitted that this was the most difficult decision of his life but he eventually made the decision ten days ago and has been very touched by the reception. The Argentine also added that he leaves with his head high and is not sure what the future holds.
"This conference is to announce I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have taken is for my health [and relates to] the problem I had a month-and-a-half ago. I have been in good hands with the medical staff,” Aguero said, reported the Guardian.
"I made the decision 10 days ago after doing everything possible to have some hope of playing on. I am very proud of my career. I always dreamed of a professional career since the first time I touched a ball at five.
"I want to thank Atletico Madrid who took a chance on me when I was 18 and Manchester City, everyone knows how I feel about City and how well they treated me there. I will leave with my head held high. I don't know what awaits me in the next part of my life. But I know I have people who love me. I will always remember the amazing things."
