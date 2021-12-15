Reports | Premier League turns down further requests for postponing games over COVID-19

With Tottenham’s game postponed over the weekend, it had many fans and critics alike worried about the Premier League’s future especially with the rise of COVID-19 cases. That has increased even more after reports of an outbreak at Manchester United was confirmed with their game against Brentford now postponed. However, with the league reporting a serious rise in COVID-19 cases with 42 new positives, a record since January, saw reports indicate that more postponements could take place.