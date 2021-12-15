Reports | Premier League turns down further requests for postponing games over COVID-19
Today at 8:30 PM
According to Sky Sports, the Premier League has turned down further requests from clubs over postponing games due to a rise of COVID-19 cases this week. This comes after both Manchester United and Tottenham had their games postponed following serious COVID-19 outbreaks at the clubs.
With Tottenham’s game postponed over the weekend, it had many fans and critics alike worried about the Premier League’s future especially with the rise of COVID-19 cases. That has increased even more after reports of an outbreak at Manchester United was confirmed with their game against Brentford now postponed. However, with the league reporting a serious rise in COVID-19 cases with 42 new positives, a record since January, saw reports indicate that more postponements could take place.
However, Sky Sports has reported that the Premier League has turned down further requests to postpone games with the league looking at situations individually rather than as a group. It’s why both Norwich City and Aston Villa, who reported positive cases as well, played their game on Tuesday night with the latter winning. Brighton are another side who have had positive cases but the league doesn’t believe that the Seagulls need their fixture to be postponed.
Furthermore, the league have made changes to keep fans and players safe with them increasing the number of tests per day, the restrictions and including limiting the players' treatment time. Sky Sports further reported that the league has relayed the news to the clubs with them taking into account medical advice when it comes to postponing games.
