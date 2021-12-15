Reports | Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to battle it out for Cesar Azpilicueta next summer
Today at 7:40 PM
According to Sport, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are looking into a move for Cesar Azpilicueta next summer with the Spaniard’s contract at Chelsea expiring at the end of the season. The defender is one of many defenders at Stamford Bridge out of contract with Barcelona boss Xavi a big fan.
Despite making well over 400 appearances for Chelsea, Cesar Azpilicueta’s future at the club is far from secure with the 32-year-old entering the final few months of his current deal at the Blues. The Spaniard is one of several defenders alongside Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen who are out of contract at the end of the season which leaves Chelsea with a big problem.
But Sport has reported that the Blues have an even bigger issue as both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are looking into a move for the 32-year-old defender. The report has indicated that both sides are looking at defensive reinforcements and believe that Azpilicueta’s experience combined with his defensive talent would be the perfect addition. However, while Atletico are also looking at other options, Barcelona are considering the cut-price deals thanks to their financial situation.
Furthermore, Sport has reported that the Camp Nou side are the front-runners in the battle as new manager Xavi Hernandez is a big fan of the Chelsea defender. Things could get worse for Chelsea as well with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen also linked with a move away although Thiago Silva is reportedly keen on extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Cesar Azpilicueta
- Thiago Silva
- Antonio Rudiger
- Andreas Christensen
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Chelsea
- Fc Barcelona
- Atletico Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.