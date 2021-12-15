Kevin De Bruyne has struggled but hopefully he can maintain this rhythm, reveals Pep Guardiola

The Belgian was the Peacocks’ chief tormentor in a 7-0 thrashing as he scored twice and created all sorts of issues for the away side. It saw Pep Guardiola admit that he and the rest of the team are happy to see De Bruyne back to his best and hope that he can maintain this level now. The Spaniard also revealed that the Belgian has taken time to recover after his spell with COVID-19 and believes that he is on his way back to his best.