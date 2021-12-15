Kevin De Bruyne has struggled but hopefully he can maintain this rhythm, reveals Pep Guardiola
Today at 7:43 PM
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised Kevin De Bruyne’s performance after the Belgian’s brace against Leeds United and revealed that it’s been tough for him post COVID-19. The attacking midfielder has had a stop-start time this season with injuries and a spell with the coronavirus.
After an injury-hit 2020/21 season, a lot was expected from Kevin De Bruyne in the 2021/22 season but so far things haven’t gone to plan for the Belgian. Instead, injuries, the workload post the Euro 2020 and about out with the coronavirus has affected the 30-year-old with him struggling for consistency yet again this season. However, things changed during Manchester City’s clash against Leeds United as De Bruyne looked at his best against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
The Belgian was the Peacocks’ chief tormentor in a 7-0 thrashing as he scored twice and created all sorts of issues for the away side. It saw Pep Guardiola admit that he and the rest of the team are happy to see De Bruyne back to his best and hope that he can maintain this level now. The Spaniard also revealed that the Belgian has taken time to recover after his spell with COVID-19 and believes that he is on his way back to his best.
"Kevin trained well the last two days. Against Wolves, he lacked rhythm, but it is not easy to come back [after Covid-19]. In these types of games, that are a bit more open and they put a lot of players in front, Kevin is the best. We are really pleased he is coming back because we need him. He struggled at the start of the season but hopefully now he can maintain this rhythm longer,” Guardiola said, reported Sky Sports.
