Reports | Tottenham prepared to listen to offers for midfielder Dele Alli in January

It has seen reports indicate that Alli could potentially leave Spurs in the near future but ESPN has revealed that a move could take place as soon as January. The report has indicated that Antonio Conte doesn’t see the 25-year-old as a key part of his plans going forward and is thus willing to let Alli leave in order to get his career kick-started again. But the interest in the midfielder has been few and far although PSG were looking at a loan move last summer.