Reports | Tottenham prepared to listen to offers for midfielder Dele Alli in January
Today at 8:25 PM
According to ESPN, Tottenham are open to listening to offers for Dele Alli in January with the club willing to let the 25-year-old leave the club once the window opens. Alli has struggled to consistently feature this season for the North London side with him playing sparingly under Antonio Conte.
With Nuno Espirito Santo appointed as the new Tottenham manager, many expected Dele Alli to start playing a key role for the club but things didn’t go according to plan. Instead, while Nuno was sacked less than four months later, things haven’t changed for Alli with the midfielder playing just 56 minutes under Antonio Conte’s tenure so far. That is despite the 25-year-old being fully fit and ready to start games on a consistent basis for the club.
It has seen reports indicate that Alli could potentially leave Spurs in the near future but ESPN has revealed that a move could take place as soon as January. The report has indicated that Antonio Conte doesn’t see the 25-year-old as a key part of his plans going forward and is thus willing to let Alli leave in order to get his career kick-started again. But the interest in the midfielder has been few and far although PSG were looking at a loan move last summer.
Yet while that was blocked by Daniel Levy, ESPN has reported that things will change in the winter window although it remains to be seen if the Ligue 1 side are still keen on signing Alli. The midfielder is, however, keen on leaving the club as he has made just 14 appearances all season, with him playing just over 56 minutes under Conte.
