Premier League confirm Manchester United v Brentford postponed over COVID-19 outbreak
Today at 4:16 PM
In a statement, the Premier League has revealed that they have postponed Manchester United’s clash against Brentford after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Red Devils’ squad. This comes in light of the most cases recorded in the league over a seven day period since January of this year.
After reports emerged that the COVID-19 outbreak within the Premier League could get worse after the league were forced to postpone Tottenham’s game, few believed it. However, reports indicated that Manchester United were hit by a COVID-19 outbreak as well although no numbers were revealed. But reports indicated that things were worse than the outbreak in North London as the league reported a record, since January, over a seven-day period with 42 cases recorded.
So much so, that Manchester United confirmed, late on Monday night, that their game against Brentford was postponed with the Premier League releasing a statement over the same. The league confirmed that the game has been pushed to another day with the decision taken because of the outbreak within the United squad. It also revealed that the club’s Carrington Training Complex has been closed down to help control the outbreak.
“The Premier League Board has decided to postpone Brentford’s home fixture against Manchester United, due to be played on Tuesday, 14 December at 19.30 GMT. The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Manchester United’s squad,” reads the statement on the league’s website.
“First-team operations at the club’s Carrington Training Complex were closed down today to help control the outbreak and minimise risk of further infection among players and staff. The League wishes a quick recovery to those players and staff with COVID-19. The postponed fixture will be rearranged in due course.
“With the health of players and staff the priority, and in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.”
Brentford’s home fixture against Manchester United, due to be played on Tuesday 14 Dec at 19.30 GMT has been postponed— Premier League (@premierleague) December 14, 2021
More: https://t.co/lFGgPNi9bl pic.twitter.com/uvJ5vpiHd2
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.