Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy after disciplinary breach
Today at 7:50 PM
In a statement, Arsenal have confirmed that forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the club captaincy after another disciplinary breach. This comes after the 32-year-old breached the club’s rules and was dropped for their 3-0 win over Southampton during the weekend.
Despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s struggles over the last few years, the forward has still been Arsenal’s club captain with Mikel Arteta very impressed by the 32-year-old’s attitude. However, that changed last season when the forward was dropped for Arsenal’s win over Tottenham in March. But while Aubameyang was restored to the team, he was dropped again for the club’s win over Southampton last weekend.
The Gunners won 3-0 but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped with Mikel Arteta refusing to comment on the forward’s status at the club. Things have become clearer since then as the club has released a statement that has confirmed reports that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the captaincy. The statement also revealed that the 32-year-old won’t be considered for the team’s game against West Ham on Wednesday.
“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed. We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”
An update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 14, 2021
