ISL 2021-22 | Ogbeche brace seals 5-1 win for Hyderabad FC over NorthEast United FC

Bartholomew Ogbeche showed his worth again as he struck twice in Hyderabad FC’s 5-1 win over NorthEast United in the ISL match at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Chinglensana Singh gave Hyderabad the lead early before Ogbeche doubled their advantage, which sealed the fate of the match.

Manuel Marquez’s side started on the front foot and created their first opening in the 8th minute when Joao Victor headed a cross from the right side just wide of the target. Hyderabad FC was not to be denied four minutes later when Chinglensana headed home from close range after an Edu Bedia free-kick had evaded everyone inside the box and had rebounded off the upright and back into the danger area where the center-back was the first to react.

Ogbeche got his first sight of goal in the 26th minute but he headed a pinpoint cross from Asish Rai wide. However, he made amends almost immediately when he escaped his marker, latched onto a long ball, and finished past the goalkeeper in the 27th minute to make it 2-0.

The Highlanders responded well to falling 0-2 behind and stepped up the attack and forced a top save from Laxmikant Kattimani in the 42nd minute as Hernan Santana fired a powerful shot at goal after Ogbeche had headed a free-kick onto the frame of his own goal just moments earlier.

NorthEast United was rewarded for their efforts a minute later when Ralte finished off a Suhair VP cross that was a result of Hyderabad FC failing to clear their lines after a long throw-in.

The game was nicely poised at the break with the Highlanders going into the break on a high after a late goal in the first half but with Hyderabad FC still with their noses in front. Lalkhawpuimawia and Mashoor Shereef came on for the Highlanders at the start of the second half as Khalid Jamil made positive changes.

NorthEast United almost restored parity in the 58th minute when Ralte headed a Joe Zoherliana cross wide of the target. However, Hyderabad FC came back into the game a bit more as the second half progressed and almost added a third in the 73rd minute when Akash Mishra’s cross was destined for Victor who was free inside the box but Patrick Flottmann retreated to make a goal-saving challenge.

Marquez’s men eventually restored their two-goal cushion when Ogbeche after a bit of trickery found the back of the net with a fine strike from the edge of the area to make it 3-1 in the 78th minute. NorthEast United collapsed after the third goal and conceded two more goals in the dying minutes as Jadhav and Siverio got on the scoresheet to make it an impressive 5-1 scoreline in their favor.

The big win lifted Hyderabad FC to second spot in the table just two points behind Mumbai City FC while the Highlanders slipped to tenth place. NorthEast United’s next assignment sees them take on SC East Bengal on Friday. As for Hyderabad FC, they face upbeat FC Goa.