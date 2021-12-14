If Anthony Martial really has wish to go then he should inform us, proclaims Ralf Rangnick
Today at 8:46 PM
Manchester United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick has revealed that if Anthony Martial really wants to leave the club then he needs to submit a transfer request himself. This comes in light of the fact that Martial’s agent opened up about the fact that the forward wants to leave the club.
After thriving for Manchester United in the 2019/20 season where he scored a career-high 23 goals alongside 12 assists, expectations were high for Anthony Martial. It had many fans and critics believing that the forward had finally hit the heights that many expected but things haven’t quite clicked since then. Instead, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to drop him eventually after a lack of form and fitness with Martial’s decline seeping into this season.
The Frenchman has scored just one goal in ten appearances this term and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho hasn’t helped his form. But with Martial dropping down the pecking order, it saw his agent, Philippe Lamboley, reveal that the 25-year-old wanted to leave the club in the January window. However, that has come as a shock to interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who said that if Martial wants to leave, then he needs to let the club know himself and in person.
"I don't communicate with agents via the media and press. The player hasn't spoken with me or us about it. To be honest, what his agent says via the media is not of that much interest to me. It should be the player. If he really has the wish to go to another club it should be the player who informs either the board or myself. I have never spoken about a player via the media and via agents," Rangnick said, reported ESPN.
