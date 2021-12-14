 user tracker image
    Barcelona announce that Sergio Aguero is to face media in light of retirement rumours

    Sergio Aguero hasn't played since October 30th

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:58 PM

    In a statement, Barcelona have revealed that Sergio Aguero is set to release a statement on his future on the 15th of December in light of rumours about the forward retiring circulating. The 33-year-old has been out of action since suffering chest pains during a game in late October.

    A lot had been expected when Sergio Aguero signed for Barcelona over the summer on a free transfer after a sensational spell at Manchester City but things haven’t gone to plan. Instead, the forward suffered chest pains during a 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves on October 30th and hasn’t played for the club since then. Subsequent tests on the 33-year-old revealed a cardiac arrhythmia, with Aguero ruled out for at least two months.

    However, in light of rumours that the forward could potentially retire, especially after a tweet from expert Guillem Balague, it had fans and critics alike concerned. Yet, in a statement, Barcelona have revealed that Aguero is set to address the media on Wednesday with a statement about his future. The release revealed nothing else other than the fact that club president Joan Laporta will join him.

    “Sergio Aguero will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET on Wednesday December 15. The first-team football player will be joined by FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta,” reads a statement on Barcelona’s social media outlets.

