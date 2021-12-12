Victor Lindelof had problems with breathing but everything is okay now, reveals Ralf Rangnick
Today at 1:59 PM
Ralf Rangnick has asserted that Victor Lindelof had problems with his breathing for more than ten minutes and also revealed that his heart rate was higher than normal but admitted that the Swede had some check-ups after the game and everything is okay now. United beat Norwich 1-0 on Saturday.
Manchester United travelled down to Carrow Road as they encountered Norwich City in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the outcome of the game as he won a penalty for his side and dispatched it comfortably himself as he slotted it past Tim Krul to give Rangnick's side a crucial three points. A good day at the office for the English giants was marred by the substitution of Victor Lindelof during the second half as he encountered a chest problem that left him struggling to breathe normally.
The Swedish centre back was replaced at the 70th-minute mark with Eric Bailly entering the pitch in place of the defender. Lindelof struggled to walk down the touchline as he came off with onlookers and supporters clearly concerned for his safety. Rangnick alleviated the fears as he revealed that Lindelof was doing well at the moment and offering his own take on what transpired.
"He can't even remember himself how it happened. I think he had a collision with another player and he had problems to breathe for more than 10 minutes. How to deal with it. After the game we did some check-ups with the doctor and it seems everything is okay. We still have to wait and see how he is doing tomorrow, we have to see how he's doing for the Brentford game,” Rangnick told Sky Sports after the game.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Ralf Rangnick
- Victor Lindelof
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Eric Bailly
- English Premier League
- Manchester United
- Norwich City
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.