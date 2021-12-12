Reports | Hugo Lloris looking to open talks with Tottenham over extending his contract

Few expected Hugo Lloris to make an impact at Tottenham when the Frenchman first arrived in the summer of 2012, but the 34-year-old has done well beyond that. Instead, the goalkeeper has thrived at the club and has gone onto play an average of 30 league games since his debut for Spurs. That has continued even with Lloris now on the wrong side of thirty and not getting any younger but that has come as no shock especially given that he hasn’t dropped a step.