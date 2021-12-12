Reports | Hugo Lloris looking to open talks with Tottenham over extending his contract
Today at 6:08 PM
According to Football Insider, Hugo Lloris is keen on signing a new deal at Tottenham and has reportedly opened talks with the North London side over extending his time at the club. The goalkeeper has less than seven months left on his current contract, but has played every league game so far.
Few expected Hugo Lloris to make an impact at Tottenham when the Frenchman first arrived in the summer of 2012, but the 34-year-old has done well beyond that. Instead, the goalkeeper has thrived at the club and has gone onto play an average of 30 league games since his debut for Spurs. That has continued even with Lloris now on the wrong side of thirty and not getting any younger but that has come as no shock especially given that he hasn’t dropped a step.
However, the Frenchman is in the final seven months of his current deal at Tottenham and has been linked with a move away although the interest has dissipated since Antonio Conte arrived. Under the Italian, Lloris has played every league game and that trend looks set to continue. But with his contract expiring, Football Insider has reported that the 34-year-old has opened talks with the club over a new deal.
The report has indicated that the goalkeeper wants to stay at the club and sign a deal that takes him well into his late thirties. But discussions are not underway over the new contract although Football Insider has reported that Spurs are overly keen on keeping their club captain especially since he is willing to stay at the club.
