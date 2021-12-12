It's not an easy situation that we want to have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in, admits Mikel Arteta
Today at 5:20 PM
Arsenal club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of Arsenal's squad as they faced Southampton on Saturday with manager Mikel Arteta stressing that the forward was unavailable due to a disciplinary breach. The Gunners beat Southampton 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.
Arsenal hosted Southampton at the Emirates Stadium as they attempted to get back into winning ways after two successive defeats to Manchester United and Everton in the league. The Gabonese striker did not train with the Arsenal squad on Friday and was not included in the matchday squad for the Premier League fixture against Southampton. The Gunners had to claim victory without the services of their talisman Aubameyang as he was left out of Arsenal's squad due to a disciplinary breach.
The London club went on to secure victory at home as Alexandre Lacazette rounded off a brilliant team move to slot home from inside the box in the 21st minute. Martin Odegaard doubled the lead for Mikel Arteta's side as he headed in a goal in the 27th minute. Gabriel completed the rout as he was at the right place at the right time to poke the ball into the net in the 62nd minute. Arteta explained Aubameyang’s omission from the matchday squad after the game.
"Unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach. I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he's not involved today. It's not an easy situation and not a situation we want to have our club captain in. You're not going to get anything else from me. Unfortunately it happened. I explained what happened and the reason he wasn't involved and that's where I'm going to stay on it," Arteta told Sky Sports after the game.
