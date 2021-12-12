It wasn't a good performance from Manchester United against Norwich, asserts Gary Neville
Today at 3:34 PM
Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has insisted that United's performance against Norwich wasn't good and that any other team in the league would have caused them real problems. United underwent a trip to Carrow Road and secured a 1-0 win courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.
Ralf Rangnick took charge of his third game in charge of Manchester United and faced a tough away trip to Carrow Road as they faced off against Norwich City in the Premier League. United weren't at their best as they put on a lethargic performance with a number of United's stars failing to deliver. Cristiano Ronaldo ultimately sealed the victory for the English giants as the mercurial Portuguese won and then converted a penalty in the second half to give United all three points.
United also had to rely on David De Gea providing the goods as the Spanish goalkeeper kept a clean sheet and made a number of spectacular saves to keep Dean Smith's side at bay. Rangnick's side secured their second successive league victory but Gary Neville insisted that it wasn't a good performance by his former club and there would have been real problems if they faced any other team in the league.
"It wasn't a good performance. Against any other team in the league that would have caused them real problems. They go to Brentford on Tuesday night and they have to do better than that otherwise they will get beaten. I do think they will. We were told before the first game and all week that United will be high energy and high press. That did not exist today. It was a really strange one to understand what happened out there on the ball and off it,” Neville told Sky Sports.
"The big mystery for me was why Manchester United were so lacking in energy. We'll know a little bit more after Tuesday's game, as will Ralf Rangnick. He's still finding out about his players,” he added.
